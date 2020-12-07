 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Gold prices on downswing amid stock market surge

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 09:11       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 09:11
Gold prices in South Korea (Yonhap)
Gold prices in South Korea (Yonhap)
Gold prices in South Korea have been on the skids in recent months amid a soaring local stock market, data showed Monday.

A gram of gold changed hands at 64,320 won ($59.23) on the domestic market Friday, down 0.80 percent from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.

The closing prices were down 19.7 percent from an all-time high of 80,100 won per gram recorded on July 28 this year.

International prices of the yellow metal have also dropped to the $1,800 range per ounce from the record high of $2,075 in August.

Prices of gold, a key safe-haven asset, spiked in the first half of the year due to jitters over an economic recession stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and greater market volatility.

But gold prices have recently been on the decline on expectations for an economic recovery and positive news on vaccine development.

Amid those positive leads, the South Korean stock market has been on a roll. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) hit a fresh all-time high of 2,731.45 on Friday, backed by strong advances by tech and bio heavyweights and massive foreign buying.

Falling gold prices have plunged returns of gold funds into negative territory. The three-month average return of 12 local gold funds with assets of 1 billion won ($921,000) or more stood at minus 10.87 percent as of Thursday, according to market tracker FnGuide. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114