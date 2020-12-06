 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] 40% of delivery drivers work over 14 hours per day during peak season

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Dec 7, 2020 - 10:00




About 40 percent of parcel delivery drivers in South Korea work more than 14 hours a day during peak seasons, government data showed.

The Labor Ministry released its study on the working conditions and health of couriers following a recent series of deaths of workers, apparently from overwork. The survey was conducted online on 1,862 workers at four major logistics companies from Nov. 1-13.

The survey found that 41.6 percent worked 14 hours per day during busy times of year, including national holidays, while 34.7 percent put in between 12 and 14 hours and 16.6 percent worked between 10 and 12 hours a day. (Yonhap)



