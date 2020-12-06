S. Korea to give additional support to overseas Koreans' fight against recent COVID-19 surge

Face masks on sale at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea will support an additional 200 billion won ($184,000) worth of relief and sanitary goods to help overseas Koreans fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said Sunday.



Face masks, hand sanitizers and other health care items will be sent to 57 ethnic Korean associations in 26 countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The aid is aimed at helping overseas Koreans who are struggling with lockdowns or curfews in many countries amid the recent huge wave of coronavirus infections across the world.



It is a supplementary plan to the ministry's 530 billion-won project with the Overseas Koreans Foundation to help ethnic Koreans survive the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Considering the lingering fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will keep offering financial support to overseas Koreans who need our help," the ministry said. (Yonhap)

