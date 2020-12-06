 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea's economy forecast to recover in 2nd half of next year: report

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 6, 2020 - 13:12       Updated : Dec 6, 2020 - 13:12
This image depicts the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)
This image depicts the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)
South Korea's economy is predicted to recover from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of next year unless the pandemic resurges, a report said Sunday.

But the report by the Hyundai Research Institute said the South Korean economy is expected to face another downturn in the first quarter of next year if the pandemic resurges.

A resurgence of the pandemic next year would cause the economic recovery of the country to be delayed till the first half of 2022, the report said.

The country's economic conditions show signs of a modest recovery, hitting the bottom in the second quarter of the year, but decreased private consumption has hampered its economic recovery, the report added.

Exports rose 4 percent in November from a year ago due to a rise in the amount of exports, the report said, pointing to the fact that the recovery in exports remains unstable.

The prolonged economic slump has killed jobs in most local industries and may further deteriorate the local job market, the report said.

The country's economic stability depends on domestic consumption and the global economy trend, as well as exports, the report said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114