Two Koreans on ArtReview’s Power 100 list

Kim Sun-jung, president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation (Gwangju Biennale Foundation)

Two South Koreans made ArtReview’s Power 100 list this year: Kim Sun-jung, international curator and president of the Gwangju Biennale Foundation, and Lee Hyun-sook, chairwoman of the Kukje Gallery in Seoul.

Kim ranked No. 72, up five places from No. 77 in 2019. Lee ranked No. 83, having fallen from No. 60 last year.



The British art magazine offers an annual ranking of the most influential movers and shakers in contemporary art at the end of each year.



ArtReview mentioned Kim’s difficult decision to postpone the Gwangju Biennale to February 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation here, putting off plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the Gwangju Democratic Uprising.





Lee Hyun-sook, founder and chairwoman of the Kukje Gallery in Seoul (Kukje Gallery)