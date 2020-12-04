 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korea Ginseng teams up with International Vaccine Institute to develop immune booster

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Dec 4, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Dec 4, 2020 - 15:06
Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute (left), and Korea Ginseng CEO Kim Jae-su pose at a signing event Thursday. (Korea Ginseng)
Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute (left), and Korea Ginseng CEO Kim Jae-su pose at a signing event Thursday. (Korea Ginseng)
South Korea’s leading ginseng manufacturer, Korea Ginseng, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Vaccine Institute to develop an adjuvant -- an agent that can improve the performance of a vaccine.

The two will work together to develop an adjuvant using Korea Ginseng’s popular red ginseng brand CheongKwanJang, the company said Friday.

Korea Ginseng will provide 12 types of ginsenosides while the institute, a nonprofit organization that is working with vaccine companies to develop COVID-19 vaccines, will conduct research into their effectiveness as an immune booster.

The company added that findings from the research could help vaccine development.

Dr. Song Man-ki, the institute’s acting deputy director general of science, said the new research is part of many efforts to develop an adjuvant for various vaccines including ones against COVID-19.

Park Chae-kyu, head of Korea Ginseng’s research and development unit, said he expects the newly signed memorandum to increase the value of red ginseng.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114