Moon, first lady invite charity group representatives to Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) and first lady Kim Jung-sook (2nd from R) pose for photos as they make a personal donation to charity organization Good Neighbors at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Friday. Moon invited representatives of 14 major charity organizations to Cheong Wa Dae to encourage them for their much-needed work in helping out the needy. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook on Friday invited representatives of major charity organizations to Cheong Wa Dae to thank and encourage them for their much-needed work in helping out the needy.



The participants represent 14 charity groups, including the Salvation Army, Good Neighbors, the Korean National Tuberculosis Association, the Korean Red Cross and Babonanum, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Also invited were actor Jang Hyun-sung, mountaineer Um Hong-gil and singer Bada, who serve as promotional ambassadors for Good Neighbors, the Korean Red Cross and Babonanum, respectively.



Moon and Kim also made personal donations to each organization.



"For a long time, our people have upheld the tradition of helping out each other. Even during difficult times due to COVID-19, there are hidden heroes that are helping others out," Moon said.



Moon thanked the invitees by adding, "All of you who are here are also heroes." (Yonhap)