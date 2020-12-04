Unification minister cites European Coal and Steel Community as model for inter-Korean cooperation

Unification Minister Lee In-young speaks during a meeting of the ministry at the government complex in Seoul on July 28. (Yonhap)

Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday that South and North Korea should look for creative ways to build peace and prosperity just as the European Coal and Steel Community led Europe into unity "beyond the barrier of ideology and boundaries."



Lee made the remark during a video speech at a forum on peace in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), stressing the importance of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation. The European Coal and Steel Community is an organization established in 1952 to integrate relevant industries in Western Europe.



"The European Coal and Steel Community led the future of Europe into unity and prosperity beyond the barrier of ideology and boundaries," Lee said.



"I hope the two Koreas will also move toward peace and prosperity through dialogue and cooperation beyond the barrier of division, at a point of political transition surrounding the fate of the Korean Peninsula," he added. (Yonhap)