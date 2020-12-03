 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US should signal willingness for dialogue with N. Korea at early date: official

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 19:28       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 19:28

President-elect Joe Biden (Yonhap)
President-elect Joe Biden (Yonhap)

The incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden should signal its willingness to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff through dialogue so as to prevent Pyongyang from undertaking provocations to grab US attention, an official said Thursday.

The foreign ministry official made the case, pointing out that the Biden administration might be unable to pay enough attention to the issue of North Korea in its early months as it could be focused on domestic matters first.

"We need to send a positive message that there is willingness to resolve the issue through dialogue. Showing the North that the U.S. is interested in the issue has merit," the official said on condition of anonymity.

To deliver that message more clearly, one possible move the Biden administration can take is to announce its new point man for North Korea at an early date, the official noted.

"In that way, we could hope that the North would think that the US is not uninterested in them," the official said.

Nuclear dialogue between the North and US remains deadlocked after their Hanoi summit in early 2019 collapsed without a deal.

They failed to bridge the gap over the scope of the North's denuclearization and concessions by Washington in return.

The official said that Pyongyang is very likely to launch a provocation when it judges that the regime is not on Biden's primary agenda.

The incoming Biden administration already faces a string of domestic problems to deal with, such as tackling the coronavirus pandemic and social division from racial injustice.

Noting that it will take time for Biden's foreign affairs team to flesh out its North Korea policy, the main task for Seoul now is to focus on keeping the situation under control and working with the ally to make sure Washington sends out that message, the official said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114