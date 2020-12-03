[Eye interview] ‘Everyone is born with ability to do magic’

Magician Ed Kwon poses before an interview with The Korea Herald in November. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

If you see a young man in black walking along the walls of Gyeongbokgung, cloaked in the darkness of the witching hours as he is wont to do most days, you may have just run into Kwon Joon-hyuk, better known as magician Ed Kwon.



Just a semester short of graduating from university in Las Vegas, where he majors in hospitality management, Kwon has been in South Korea since June, waiting to serve his mandatory military service. Walking in the middle of the night became a way to clear his mind at a time when his life seemed to be in limbo. A few days ago, he sent a message to say he had finally received notice from the military and would be off to boot camp in a couple of weeks.



The 24-year-old magician had an early interest in magic. While he developed a serious love for magic when he was 6 or 7, his friend from kindergarten reminded him how he had done a magic presentation back then.



“Magic became something different every year,” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald in November. “It fulfills different needs for me.”



As a youngster, he believed magic would open the door to mysteries -- the unknown. Perhaps it made him grow up faster. I remember being struck by his precociousness, watching him, then a teenager, performing with complete command of the small group of adults watching his every move. “People were paying attention to me and magic gave me a sense of self, identity.”



In school, his studies have included theater, philosophy, literature and history, moving from one field of study to the next. “My goal was never to have certification,” said Kwon about his seemingly meandering interests.





