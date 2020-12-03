SKT CEO made vice chairman of SK hynix

Park Jung-ho (SK)

Park Jung-ho, current chief executive officer of South Korea’s leading mobile carrier SK Telecom, has risen to the chief position of chipmaker SK hynix, the group announced Thursday.



According to SK Group’s organizational restructuring and executive reshuffling plan for 2021, Park was promoted to vice chairman of SK hynix as he retains the SKT CEO post.



“Synergy between ICT expert Park and semiconductors expert SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee is highly anticipated,” the group said in a statement.



Park is known as an expert on corporate mergers and acquisitions and a close aide to SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.



Since SK hynix is a subsidiary of SK Telecom, Park has been playing a significant role in major business deals involving the chipmaker.



SK hynix’s financial participation in Toshiba’s NAND business sale in 2018 was led by the SKT CEO.



“As convergence intensified in the ICT industry, Park would show the leadership that combines semiconductors and telecommunications altogether to create synergy,” said a statement released by SK hynix.



Another vice chairman promotion was made for Yu Jeong-joon, CEO of SK E&S.





Yu Jeong-joon (SK)