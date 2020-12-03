 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SKT CEO made vice chairman of SK hynix

With two new vice chairmen, SK Group gears up for ‘financial story’ of each affiliate based on ESG management

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 17:05       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 17:24
Park Jung-ho (SK)
Park Jung-ho (SK)
Park Jung-ho, current chief executive officer of South Korea’s leading mobile carrier SK Telecom, has risen to the chief position of chipmaker SK hynix, the group announced Thursday.

According to SK Group’s organizational restructuring and executive reshuffling plan for 2021, Park was promoted to vice chairman of SK hynix as he retains the SKT CEO post.

“Synergy between ICT expert Park and semiconductors expert SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee is highly anticipated,” the group said in a statement.

Park is known as an expert on corporate mergers and acquisitions and a close aide to SK Chairman Chey Tae-won.

Since SK hynix is a subsidiary of SK Telecom, Park has been playing a significant role in major business deals involving the chipmaker.

SK hynix’s financial participation in Toshiba’s NAND business sale in 2018 was led by the SKT CEO.

“As convergence intensified in the ICT industry, Park would show the leadership that combines semiconductors and telecommunications altogether to create synergy,” said a statement released by SK hynix.

Another vice chairman promotion was made for Yu Jeong-joon, CEO of SK E&S. 

Yu Jeong-joon (SK)
Yu Jeong-joon (SK)
Yu would spearhead the group’s global businesses related to renewable energy and other energy solutions, the group said. Yu will also retain the CEO position.

SK E&S appointed Choo Hyeong-wook as co-CEO of the energy company.

Yum Yong-seop, head of SK Research Institute for SUPEX Management, was also promoted to president. Yum has worked to establish pan-group initiatives like Happy Management and Deep Change.

Yum’s role would be expanded to set new visions and tasks to speed up the group’s environment, society and governance management plan.

For the SUPEX Council, the groups’ control tower, the group created a governance committee for increasing transparency of the group’s governance and accelerating independent management of each affiliate centering on their boards. SUPEX President Yoon Jin-won will head the new governance committee.

The council also replaced the current energy and chemicals committee with a new committee on environment business. SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun will lead the committee.

“The restructuring plan for 2021 focuses on speeding up the financial stories of each affiliate, in which the companies provide future visions and growth plans for customers, investors and other stakeholders and build trust,” the group said.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114