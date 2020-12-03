[Photo News] Haehakbandodo returns to S. Korea for display at the National Palace Museum of Korea

The royal folding screen, Haehakbandodo, is to be displayed in a public exhibition in Korea for the first time in about 90 years after having been kept in the US. The National Palace Museum of Korea holds the exhibition slated for Friday and will run until Jan. 2021.





The Haehakbandodo illustrates symbols of the sea, cranes and peaches, which represent prosperity and desire for longevity. Necessary restorations for its rare gold plated designs have been completed for display.



