Business

LS Cable & System releases series of new smart cables

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 15:02       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 15:02
A LS Cable & System employee installs the company’s new Power over Ethernet cable “SimpleWide.“ (LS Cable & System)
A LS Cable & System employee installs the company’s new Power over Ethernet cable “SimpleWide.“ (LS Cable & System)
South Korean cable maker LS Cable & System has recently released a series of new smart cables, including a long-distance Power over Ethernet cable and a hacker-proof optical fiber cable.

PoE cables are capable of delivering both data connection and electric power, and are easy to install in places such as in ceilings and between gaps. But their standard distance has remained 100 meters.

LS Cable & System’s SimpleWide cable, however, has extended the distance to 200 meters. The company said construction costs can now be slashed by half, as it can be installed without a switch or hub every 100 meters.

The cable maker also said it is ready to mass produce its hacker-proof optical fiber cable designed to prevent illegal leaks and disturbance thanks to special fiber optics with enhanced coatings.

The company expects the hacking-proof optical cables to be adopted particularly in the “finance and defense sectors as well as at data centers and CCTVs,” or surveillance camera systems, officials said.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
