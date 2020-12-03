8 USFK service members, dependents test positive for COVID-19

A gate of a US military base in Yongsan on Nov. 22, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Six American service members and two dependents have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.



Three service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the US military.



Six of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the two others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 391. (Yonhap)