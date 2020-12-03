Daewoo Shipbuilding bags W282b order from ADNOC

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Thursday, shows a crude carrier by the shipbuilder. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has won a 282 billion-won ($257 million) order to build three oil tankers from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC).



The vessels will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.



The deal has an option to place an order for three additional oil tankers, the shipbuilder said.



With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has received orders worth $4.6 billion so far this year, achieving about 56 percent of this year's order target. (Yonhap)