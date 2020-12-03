KDCA chief hospitalized for shoulder fracture

Jung Eun-kyung, the chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (Yonhap)
Jung Eun-kyung, who has led South Korea’s COVID-19 response for almost a year and has briefed Koreans about the latest situation on television daily, has been hospitalized due to a fracture in her shoulder.
The chief of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency fell from her bed and broke a bone in her shoulder Wednesday, and requires hospitalization for two to three days, the KDCA said, citing her doctor.
She is currently on sick leave, according to the agency.
Her deputy Na Seong-woong is expected to fill in for her while she is away.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)