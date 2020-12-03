 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 11:37       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 11:37
Rookie girl group NiziU (JYP Entertainment)
Rookie girl group NiziU (JYP Entertainment)
JYP Entertainment's new girl group NiziU has landed at No. 1 on Japan's Oricon music chart with its debut single album, the company said Thursday.

The nine-piece group's album "Step and a Step" topped the daily CD single chart on the Oricon, according to the agency.

The album, released on Wednesday, includes the lead track "Step and a Step," written by JYP chief and K-pop guru Park Jin-young, as well as the pre-debut track "Make You Happy."

"Make You Happy" has stormed Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon's weekly album sales chart even before the group's official debut.

NiziU, formed by JYP and Japan's Sony Music Entertainment, consists of nine winners of the idol survival reality show "Nizi Project."

The band's nine members -- Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina -- were trained by JYP, which has successfully incubated K-pop girl groups like TWICE and ITZY. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114