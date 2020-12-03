Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album

Rookie girl group NiziU (JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment's new girl group NiziU has landed at No. 1 on Japan's Oricon music chart with its debut single album, the company said Thursday.



The nine-piece group's album "Step and a Step" topped the daily CD single chart on the Oricon, according to the agency.



The album, released on Wednesday, includes the lead track "Step and a Step," written by JYP chief and K-pop guru Park Jin-young, as well as the pre-debut track "Make You Happy."



"Make You Happy" has stormed Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon's weekly album sales chart even before the group's official debut.



NiziU, formed by JYP and Japan's Sony Music Entertainment, consists of nine winners of the idol survival reality show "Nizi Project."



The band's nine members -- Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina -- were trained by JYP, which has successfully incubated K-pop girl groups like TWICE and ITZY. (Yonhap)



