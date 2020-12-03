Korea Shipbuilding wins W100b order from Liberia

A LPG carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. is seen in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has clinched a 100 billion won ($91 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers from a Liberian company.



The 40,000-cubic meter LPG carriers to be built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of Korea Shipbuilding, will be delivered from the second half of 2022, Korea Shipbuilding said in an emailed statement.



The company also said it is in talks with the Liberian company for an additional order of the same-sized LPG carrier.



With the latest deal, Korea Shipbuilding has taken up about 95 percent of the global LPG carrier market share for two years since 2019, obtaining orders of 16 of 17 LPG carriers. (Yonhap)