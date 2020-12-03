ZEISS Korea honored with ‘Innovation in Business’ at 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards

The Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards ceremony at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square on Nov. 27.ZEISS Korea was honored as the winner of the “Innovation in Business” for pioneering work in lithography optics using extreme ultraviolet light. EUV technology enables a crucial technological leap forward by significantly reducing the size of semiconductor structures in a cost-effective manner allowing the successful continuation of Moore’s Law.ZEISS is considered a pioneer in lithography optics using EUV and is the only company to develop EUV Lithography optics which are used to produce the building blocks of the high-end technology by companies such as Samsung and SK hynix.The scaling of technology is helping accelerate the advance in the internet, tele-medicine, social media, environmentally acceptable transportation and global data processing power.Increasingly smaller, higher-performing chips that are less expensive and more energy-efficient make cutting-edge applications and further enhancements possible in all areas requiring major computing power and storage capacity, such as smart medicine, smart factories, smart homes, smart cities, self-driving vehicles, voice recognition, robotics, pattern recognition, cloud computing and big data.Matthew Wilson, Head of Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology from ZEISS Korea, expressed his gratitude, said, “It is a great award for everyone working at ZEISS, as Innovation is part of our DNA.”Over its more than 170 years of existence, ZEISS has developed into a global player and one of Germany’s most iconic brands.Initiated in 2015, KGCCI Innovation Awards aims to promote innovative products, technologies and business strategies of companies, helping them globalize their business and partner with German companies.