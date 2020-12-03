 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

ZEISS Korea honored with ‘Innovation in Business’ at 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 11:30       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 11:30
Matthew Wilson (center), winner of the 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards “Innovation In Business,” takes a photo with Barbara Zollmann (left), president & CEO of KGCCI, and Arne Kuper (right), deputy head of the economics department from the German Embassy in Seoul, during a ceremony on Friday. (KGCCI)
Matthew Wilson (center), winner of the 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards “Innovation In Business,” takes a photo with Barbara Zollmann (left), president & CEO of KGCCI, and Arne Kuper (right), deputy head of the economics department from the German Embassy in Seoul, during a ceremony on Friday. (KGCCI)
The Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its 6th KGCCI Innovation Awards ceremony at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square on Nov. 27.

ZEISS Korea was honored as the winner of the “Innovation in Business” for pioneering work in lithography optics using extreme ultraviolet light. EUV technology enables a crucial technological leap forward by significantly reducing the size of semiconductor structures in a cost-effective manner allowing the successful continuation of Moore’s Law.

ZEISS is considered a pioneer in lithography optics using EUV and is the only company to develop EUV Lithography optics which are used to produce the building blocks of the high-end technology by companies such as Samsung and SK hynix.

The scaling of technology is helping accelerate the advance in the internet, tele-medicine, social media, environmentally acceptable transportation and global data processing power.

Increasingly smaller, higher-performing chips that are less expensive and more energy-efficient make cutting-edge applications and further enhancements possible in all areas requiring major computing power and storage capacity, such as smart medicine, smart factories, smart homes, smart cities, self-driving vehicles, voice recognition, robotics, pattern recognition, cloud computing and big data.

Matthew Wilson, Head of Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology from ZEISS Korea, expressed his gratitude, said, “It is a great award for everyone working at ZEISS, as Innovation is part of our DNA.”

Over its more than 170 years of existence, ZEISS has developed into a global player and one of Germany’s most iconic brands.

Initiated in 2015, KGCCI Innovation Awards aims to promote innovative products, technologies and business strategies of companies, helping them globalize their business and partner with German companies.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114