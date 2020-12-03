S. Korea seeks to nurture 100,000 talents in AI sector by 2025

This photo, taken on Thursday, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a government meeting on strategies on innovative growth at the government complex building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea plans to nurture 100,000 talented individuals in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector by 2025 by supporting related graduate schools and colleges centering on software development, the finance minister said Thursday.



Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also said the country plans to spend more than 23 billion won ($21 million) next year to support software firms' marketing in and forays into overseas markets.



"Through AI-related graduate schools and colleges focusing on software development, the government plans to foster 100,000 key talented individuals by 2025 and support software education for students and the public," Hong said at a government meeting over strategy on innovative growth.



The government has campaigned for nurturing innovative growth and developing the software industry in an effort to help prop up the sagging economy, hit by the new coronavirus outbreak.



In a related effort, the government plans to foster 100 leading software companies by 2025 and convert more than five regional software clusters into software development complexes, Hong noted. (Yonhap)