 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea seeks to nurture 100,000 talents in AI sector by 2025

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2020 - 10:15       Updated : Dec 3, 2020 - 10:15
This photo, taken on Thursday, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a government meeting on strategies on innovative growth at the government complex building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Thursday, shows Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki presiding over a government meeting on strategies on innovative growth at the government complex building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea plans to nurture 100,000 talented individuals in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector by 2025 by supporting related graduate schools and colleges centering on software development, the finance minister said Thursday.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also said the country plans to spend more than 23 billion won ($21 million) next year to support software firms' marketing in and forays into overseas markets.

"Through AI-related graduate schools and colleges focusing on software development, the government plans to foster 100,000 key talented individuals by 2025 and support software education for students and the public," Hong said at a government meeting over strategy on innovative growth.

The government has campaigned for nurturing innovative growth and developing the software industry in an effort to help prop up the sagging economy, hit by the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a related effort, the government plans to foster 100 leading software companies by 2025 and convert more than five regional software clusters into software development complexes, Hong noted. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114