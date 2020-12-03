'Idol' becomes 5th BTS music video to hit 800m YouTube views

This image celebrates the 800 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video "Idol. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The music video of "Idol," K-pop superstar BTS' 2018 hit song, has surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, its agency said Thursday.



The video reached the milestone at around 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, just a day after the BTS music video "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) topped 800 million views, according to Big Hit Entertainment.



Big Hit said the 2018 song has exceeded 900 million views when including another version of the "Idol" music video featuring American pop star Nicki Minaj.



BTS now has five music videos that have more than 800 million YouTube views, including "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)," "Fake Love," "DNA" and "Boy with Luv."



"Idol," the main track of the K-pop act's repackaged album "Love Yourself: Answer," broke into global music ranking charts right after its release in August 2018. It debuted at No. 11 and No. 21 on Billboard's main singles chart and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, respectively.



The "Idol" video was also chosen as the Music Video of 2018 at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.



The YouTube milestone is the latest in the band's record-breaking feats. Earlier this week, BTS made history as its newly released ballad "Life Goes On" became the first Korean language song to top the Billboard Hot 100. (Yonhap)



