 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Fund manager sentenced to 2 yrs in prison in hedge fund scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 19:51       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 19:55

(Lime Asset Management)
(Lime Asset Management)

A Seoul court sentenced a fund manager to two years in prison Wednesday for fraudulently selling financial products of a hedge fund implicated in a massive fraud and lobbying scandal.
  
The former chief of a branch office of Daishin Securities Co. in southern Seoul was indicted in June for misinforming his clients while selling some 248 billion won (US$225 million) worth of funds of Lime Asset Management Co.

Lime Asset has been under probe since July last year over its alleged cover-up of huge losses and inflation of investment returns. The case turned into a political scandal as its key suspects are alleged to have lobbied high-profile politicians, officials and prosecutors to evade investigation.

The Seoul Southern District Court convicted the man, surnamed Jang, of causing clients to incur significant damages through his sales of Lime fund products while providing false information about their risk.

"The defendant increased the financial damage of (clients) by recommending the subscription to the funds even after local news outlets raised allegations against Lime Asset," the court said.
  
His actions severely impaired the credibility of the capital market, it added.
  
The sentence was far lighter than the prosecution's demand last month of a 10-year prison term and a fine of 500 million won.
  
The court said it considered that the amount of profit the accused personally gained from the selling of Lime Asset's funds was not that big, and the fact that his words of recommendation were not the only reason the victims bought the funds through Daishin Securities.
  
Last month, the Financial Supervisory Service gave penalties to former and current chief executive officers of securities firms involved in the Lime case, including Daishin Securities, Shinhan Investment Corp. and KB Securities Co.
  
Meanwhile, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the nation's top financial regulator, decided to revoke the registration of Lime Asset as a hedge fund manager.
  
Earlier in the day, the FSC also ordered fund products under Lime Asset's management to be transferred to a private fund set up by sellers of Lime Asset's fund products. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114