[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Freaky

(US)

Opened Nov. 25

Comedy, Horror

Directed by Christopher Landon



A serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) murders four teenagers and steals an ancient dagger known as La Dola. The next day, bullied high school student Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is attacked by the Butcher. The serial killer stabs Millie in the shoulder with La Dola, causing an identical wound to instantly appear on his shoulder. Fortunately, Millie‘s older sister Charlene, a police officer, arrives to save Millie. Later, the Butcher and Millie discover they have switched bodies.









And Then We Danced

(France)

Opened Nov. 25

Drama

Directed by Levan Akin



Merab (Levan Gelbakhiani) and Irakli (Bachi Valishvili) are dancers training at the National Georgian Ensemble. Merab’s dance is delicate and elegant while Irakli’s dance is charismatic and full of energy. Merab initially becomes a little jealous of Irakli’s talent, as Irakli has been dancing for much less time than he has. Rehearsing together one morning, they begin to bond. A friendly rivalry forms as they compete for a coveted spot in the main ensemble.









Good Neighbor

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 25

Drama

Directed by Lee Hwan-kyung



Agent Dae-kwon (Jung Woo) is tasked with watching over influential opposition party politician Lee Eui-sik (Oh Dal-su), who seems to have plans to run in the next presidential election, and his family 24/7. Dae-kwon moves into the house next door and slowly becomes a neighbor close to the politician and his family.







Run

(US)

Opened Nov. 20

Thriller

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty



Diane (Sarah Paulson) gives birth prematurely to her daughter Chloe (Kiera Allen). Seventeen years later, Diane homeschools her wheelchair-bound daughter. Chloe’s mother seems oddly protective of her daughter, but they appear to live a happy life. One day, Chloe discovers a prescription of green pills in a grocery bag and becomes suspicious of her mom.