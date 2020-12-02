 Back To Top
Business

Sales of electronic devices, appliances jump amid pandemic: Homeplus

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 17:53       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 17:53
Homeplus employees pose with home appliances. (Homeplus)
Homeplus employees pose with home appliances. (Homeplus)

Homeplus said Wednesday the overall sales of IT home appliances jumped 46 percent from March to November, compared to the same time last year, with increased remote working and homeschooling amid the pandemic.

Sales of tablet PCs in the period saw an explosive growth of 426 percent, and laptops and printers also witnessed a sales increase of 25 percent respectively, the retailer said.

Large home appliances, such as televisions and refrigerators, were also popular this year, with the sales rising 37 percent during the March-November period on-year, Homeplus said.

Keeping with the trend, Homeplus said it would start a year-end discount event for home appliances.

From Thursday to Dec. 16, the retailer will run sales for home appliances, mainly information technology devices such as tablet PCs.

During the promotional period, discounts and vouchers will be offered on home appliances, ranging from rice cookers to heating appliances and humidifiers, the retailer said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
