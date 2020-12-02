Calls grow for stronger measures as hospitals near crisis

Government officials said Wednesday the country would hang on without imposing tougher antivirus rules, reiterating the decision announced Sunday, despite metrics over the last two weeks that indicate Korea is eligible for the second-most-restrictive tier of its social distancing system.
A total of 22,973 tests confirmed 511 more cases -- 493 locally transmitted and 18 imported -- on Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s situation report Wednesday. The cumulative number of official cases is now 35,163.
Under the current midlevel restrictions, indoor dining is banned past 9 p.m. and only to-go orders are permitted at cafes. Some businesses classified as risky such as karaoke lounges, gyms, bathhouses and theme parks can stay open under limited conditions. Indoor gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed.
While measures for mitigating the spread and expanding surge capacity of hospitals are not being put in place for now, the government stresses more responsibility on citizens to voluntarily stay socially distanced.
“To stem transmission within communities, efforts from the public to stay socially distanced are imperative,” said Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae said in a news briefing. He added that mobile location data showed movement over the weekend has decreased by 23 percent compared to two weeks ago.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun similarly noted earlier this week that “now it’s the people who must lead the fight against the coronavirus, by taking everyday steps such as wearing face masks and avoiding crowds and gatherings.”
Contact tracing regulations have also been strengthened. Submitting contact details is mandatory at most businesses and at all public venues.
But if contact tracing is for the purpose of identifying and isolating cases rapidly, Korea is running out of beds to house patients who are flooding in. Over the past week, an average of 472 patients were newly diagnosed per day. There were 6,572 patients under isolated care as of Tuesday. The number of people placed under quarantine has also risen to a record high of over 70,000.
The average time it takes for a patient to recover from a mild case of COVID-19 is 20 days, according to a study by researchers at Kyungpook National University Hospital, but hospitals are discharging them faster to make room for new patients.
Since June, patients with mild illness have no longer required a negative PCR test in order to be discharged from care. Previously, two consecutive negative PCR test results from samples at least 24 hours apart were necessary prior to a discharge.
To further ease intensive care unit strain, the government changed the clinical management guidance in October so that patients on oxygen or other low-flow oxygen therapies are no longer sorted as a severe case.
Some of the country’s top experts have criticized the government’s failure to comply with its own response plan, a softened version of which came into effect early November.
The new criteria raise the threshold for implementing a stricter tier of social distancing, so that businesses can stay open at a higher case growth than before. A lockdown is not among presented options, with the most restrictive tier reserved for when 800 to 1,000 daily cases occur for a week.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Eom Joong-sik of Gachon University Gil Hospital in Incheon pointed out the government “failed to follow the social distancing playbook as it was laid out upon multiple occasions.”
He suggested that when transitioning from tier to tier, decisions for moving up might need to be made quickly, while and easing down to a less strict tier should be slower. “But we’ve been doing the opposite -- fast to lift and slow to impose restrictions.”
As hospitals near crisis, Korean Medical Association called for introducing more stringent measures for at least the next week in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
Occupancy rates at coronavirus hospitals and nonhospital treatment centers were 62.5 percent and 67.4 percent, respectively. The number of severely or critically ill patients was 101 as of Tuesday afternoon, up 20 from a week earlier.
In Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, patients are now having to wait until they can be admitted to care facilities.
“In light of the latest resurgence, more intensive mitigation measures should be maintained at least for the next week or two as outdoor activities are expected to increase following Suneung and year-end celebrations,” said the medical association.
The medical association also called for more focus on managing patients who are already infected to reduce the fatality rate and prevent long-term health consequences.
“As we’ve seen in Daegu, assigning a medical institution for treating only coronavirus patients is more effective in terms of infection preventions and patient management,” it said, pointing out that under the current system, coronavirus patients are taken in at health care institutions as they continue appointments and surgeries for non-coronavirus patients.
