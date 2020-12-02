Kospi rises 10th-sharpest among G-20 bourses in November

South Korea’s main bourse Kospi kept pace with the rallies of major stock markets in Group of 20 economies in November amid hopes of a global economic recovery and new coronavirus vaccine developments, data showed Wednesday.
The Kospi index soared 14.3 percent through November, breaking the previous monthly increase record of 13.52 percent, set in April 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was the tenth-largest increase out of the 20 market indexes representing G-20 nations, and was slightly higher than the average of all 20 indexes, 14.1 percent.
All G-20 nations saw their main stock indexes climbing up throughout November. Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB index recorded the largest increase, with 22.95 percent, followed by Argentina’s MERVAL index and Russia’s RTS index, which jumped 22.5 percent and 20.19 percent, respectively. France’s CAC index surged 20.12 percent, the data showed.
Kospi outpaced the US’ three major indexes, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average went up 11.84 percent, the S&P 500 grew by 10.75 percent and the Nasdaq rose by 11.79 percent during the same period.
Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index marked the lowest increase among the G-20 bourses, gaining 5.19 percent last month.
Market watchers largely cited the effect of US President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, along with growing hopes of developing and commercializing vaccines for COVID-19 soon.
“Despite the continuous spread of COVID-19, November was the month when the political uncertainties over the US presidential election got eased and expectations for vaccine development grew,” Samsung Securities‘ senior researcher Yoo Seung-min told The Korea Herald.
“While investors’ preferred investment destination has recently moved to high-risk assets, the indexes that had fluctuated widely after getting hit by COVID-19 saw a greater increase rate last month.”
Riding on a bullish trend in November, Kospi has maintained its record run in December so far. After the index logged its all-time closing high of 2,634.25 Tuesday, it once again hit an intraday high at 2,675.28 on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 2,648.66 set on Monday.
The Kospi started off at 2,645.88, up 11.63 points or 0.44 percent from the previous session’s close. It continuously moved upward to reach 2,669.68 as of 2 p.m., on the back of foreign investors’ net purchase of stocks worth 257.4 billion won ($233.69 million).
Among the large-cap stocks, the top three firms by their market capitalization replaced their 52-week highs at around 2 p.m. Market kingpins Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were trading 3.1 percent and 8.46 percent higher to 69,900 won and 109,000 won, while LG Chem’s stock jumped by 4.94 percent to 849,000 won.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq also began higher at 894.94, up 3.65 points or 0.41 percent, from the previous session’s close. Buttressed by retail investors’ buying spree for the third consecutive session, the index climbed to 894.85 at 2 p.m.
Followed by the local stock market’s rally, the Korean won rose against the US greenback in the late dealing hours. The local currency was trading at 1,101.5 won per dollar, up 4.7 won or 0.42 percent, from the previous session’s close.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)