Naver newly invests in 2 startups in logistics, medical sectors

South Korea's largest internet portal operator shows the corporate logos of two startups -- Techtaka Co. and Medibloc. (Naver Inc., )

An accelerator for tech startups operated by Naver Inc., South Korea's largest internet portal operator, said Wednesday it has made new investments in two promising tech startups.



Naver's D2 Startup Factory, also known as D2SF, said it has selected the two startups -- Techtaka Co. and Medibloc Co. -- that provide innovative technology in the logistics and health care sectors, respectively.



"Logistics and medical sectors require expertise and a meaningful change is impossible without understanding of the field," said Yang Sang-whan, an official in charge of D2SF, adding that the two startups have potential to become frontrunners in the field.



Techtaka provides a logistics platform, called ARGO, that not only manages orders and inventories but also foresees future demand to enhance efficiency for e-commerce operators.



Medibloc provides a blockchain-based platform that revolves around patient-centric health care data solutions.



Naver has supported promising entrepreneurs with advanced technological skills since 2015. A total of 57 startups have so far qualified for the accelerator program. (Yonhap)