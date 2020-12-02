 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Naver newly invests in 2 startups in logistics, medical sectors

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 15:29       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 15:29
South Korea's largest internet portal operator shows the corporate logos of two startups -- Techtaka Co. and Medibloc. (Naver Inc., )
South Korea's largest internet portal operator shows the corporate logos of two startups -- Techtaka Co. and Medibloc. (Naver Inc., )
An accelerator for tech startups operated by Naver Inc., South Korea's largest internet portal operator, said Wednesday it has made new investments in two promising tech startups.

Naver's D2 Startup Factory, also known as D2SF, said it has selected the two startups -- Techtaka Co. and Medibloc Co. -- that provide innovative technology in the logistics and health care sectors, respectively.

"Logistics and medical sectors require expertise and a meaningful change is impossible without understanding of the field," said Yang Sang-whan, an official in charge of D2SF, adding that the two startups have potential to become frontrunners in the field.

Techtaka provides a logistics platform, called ARGO, that not only manages orders and inventories but also foresees future demand to enhance efficiency for e-commerce operators.

Medibloc provides a blockchain-based platform that revolves around patient-centric health care data solutions.

Naver has supported promising entrepreneurs with advanced technological skills since 2015. A total of 57 startups have so far qualified for the accelerator program. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114