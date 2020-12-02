Moon says sorry to college entrance examinees over virus concerns

President Moon Jae-in puts his hands together during a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony in Seoul to give newly appointed ambassadors letters of appointment on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in sent a special "warm" message Wednesday to nearly half a million people in South Korea gearing up for the nationwide college entrance exam this week in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It's hard to prepare for the CSAT itself, and it will be even more difficult and worrisome to take the exam in the coronavirus situation," he wrote on his social messaging accounts. "I feel sorry (as the president). I'd like to put warm scarves around your necks." CSAT is the acronym for the College Scholastic Ability Test.



The note came on the eve of the annual exam to be held at a total of 1,383 test stations across the country.



More than 490,000 high school seniors and graduates have applied for the exam, according to education authorities.



The nation usually takes the CSAT in November, but it was postponed to Dec. 3 this year due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.



"We all are supporting you. Confidently! Calmly!" Moon added, ending his short message. (Yonhap)