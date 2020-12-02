USFK reports another COVID-19 case at Camp Casey

Seen in this file photo is a gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) reported an additional case of the coronavirus at Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Wednesday, after a soldier at the base was confirmed over the weekend to have the virus.



"Notifications to those affected, case trace, and team clean operations are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post without providing details, including the identity of the patient and how the person was infected.



The new case came after a soldier at the base in the city of Dongducheon tested positive on Saturday, and brought the total number of virus cases among USFK-affiliated population to 383, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.



As South Korea braces for another wave of infections in the winter, USFK has extended its ban on members' off-post activities at saunas, fitness facilities, internet cafes and music lessons across the country.



Travel to or within Area II defined as the Seoul metropolitan area, including the western city of Incheon, is also prohibited until further notice. (Yonhap)