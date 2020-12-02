 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

USFK reports another COVID-19 case at Camp Casey

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 14:40       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 14:40
Seen in this file photo is a gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Seen in this file photo is a gate of the US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
The US Forces Korea (USFK) reported an additional case of the coronavirus at Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Wednesday, after a soldier at the base was confirmed over the weekend to have the virus.

"Notifications to those affected, case trace, and team clean operations are occurring now," USFK said in a Facebook post without providing details, including the identity of the patient and how the person was infected.

The new case came after a soldier at the base in the city of Dongducheon tested positive on Saturday, and brought the total number of virus cases among USFK-affiliated population to 383, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.

As South Korea braces for another wave of infections in the winter, USFK has extended its ban on members' off-post activities at saunas, fitness facilities, internet cafes and music lessons across the country.

Travel to or within Area II defined as the Seoul metropolitan area, including the western city of Incheon, is also prohibited until further notice. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114