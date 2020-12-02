Samsung names new presidents for semiconductor biz

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced new presidents for its lucrative semiconductor business along with new chiefs for some of its affiliates, centering on solidifying key businesses but maintaining overall stability.



The three chief executive officers of each business -- Kim Ki-nam of semiconductors, Koh Dong-jin of smartphones and Kim Hyun-suk of consumer electronics -- will retain their positions amid high uncertainties expected to unfold next year, to seek sustainable growth.



And as widely expected, there was no announcement of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong’s promotion from vice chairman to chairman.



For the chipmaking division, Samsung will have new presidents to lead the memory and foundry businesses.





Lee Jung-bae (Samsung Electronics)

Lee Jung-bae, executive vice president of DRAM development, was promoted to president of memory business.



Current President Jin Gyo-young will move to the CEO position of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.



Lee is a longtime expert on DRAM memory chips, who has served in positions as head of design, product planning and quality.



Choi Si-young, executive vice president of memory manufacturing technology, was promoted to president of foundry business.



Current President Jeong Eun-seung will receive a changed position as chief technology officer of the entire semiconductors division.



Choi is an expert on semiconductor manufacturing processes, and worked as head of the process technology development of both memory and logic chips.



For the consumer electronics business, the company promoted Lee Jae-seung, current executive vice president, to president.



It is the first president-level position for the consumer electronics business. Lee started his career at the same unit. He was recognized for the success of the latest Bespoke home appliance series and wind-free air conditioners.

Lee Jae-seung (Samsung Electronics)

“Samsung will maintain the current three CEO system to seek both stabilization and growth amid uncertainties in the global business environment,” a press release said. “At the same time, to spur innovation and growth, the company will undertake bold revamps.”



Samsung said it will soon announce details of organizational restructuring and personnel reshuffling.



Meanwhile, affiliates Samsung Display and Samsung SDS named new CEOs.



Samsung Display said it promoted Choi Joo-sun, executive vice president of large displays, to president of the unit and as CEO of the panel maker.



Choi is an expert on semiconductors, who built his career mostly at the memory development office. He had led the head office of semiconductors in the United States.



Since early this year, Choi has been leading quantum dot display development at Samsung Display. His nomination suggests that Samsung Display will accelerate its shift from liquid crystal displays to quantum dot.





Choi Joo-sun (Samsung Display)

Samsung SDS, the information technology solutions affiliate, said it tapped Hwang Seong-woo, president of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, as its new CEO.



Hwang’s appointment, as a nano electronics expert as well as a software expert, seems to be aimed at raising the competitiveness of Samsung SDS as an IT solutions company.





Hwang Seong-woo (Samsung Electronics)