MMCA Wishing Tree event raises funds for art therapy

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, kicked off its annual year-end MMCA Wishing Tree event Wednesday. Visitors to the Seoul venue are invited to make wishes for 2021 amid the pandemic situation.



Visitors will be given pieces of paper to write their wishes on, which they can then tie to the MMCA Wishing Tree. Participants can also donate money to World Vision, an international humanitarian aid organization, to support art therapy for children at local institutions.



The year-end Wishing Tree event has been held every year since 2017 in collaboration with local artists. Designer Yang Teo, who applies traditional aesthetics to modern spaces, collaborated on this year’s project. The event runs until Jan. 10.





Visitors can write down their wishes and then tie them to the MMCA Wishing Tree. (MMCA)