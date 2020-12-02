 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Chem‘s NASH pipeline readies for US phase 1 trial

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 14:42       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 14:42
LG Chem`s life science researchers (LG Chem)
LG Chem`s life science researchers (LG Chem)
LG Chem‘s non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment pipeline TT-01025 has been approved to carry out a clinical phase 1 trial by the US Food and Drug Administration, LG Chem announced Wednesday.

The phase 1 trial will be conducted by PPD’s clinical research unit in Las Vegas, with LG Chem‘s Manfred Stapff as the lead researcher.

TT-01025 is a pipeline LG Chem licensed in from Chinese biotech TransThera Biosciences in August. LG Chem has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the drug in countries other than China and Japan.

TT-01025 can suppress VAP-1 protein, which is known to have close correlation with progression in liver inflammation.

In pre-clinical animal trials, TT-01025 has shown high targeted impact on VAP-1, as well as not interacting with other drug substances, which had been reasons for other similar pipelines to cease further research.

Non-steatohepatitis, or NASH, is an untapped market with high unmet needs due to the difficulty of novel drug development.

According to GlobalData’s Epidemiology Analysis, the number of NASH patients in seven major medical markets of the US, Japan, Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain amounts to 60 million. More than half of these patients were in the US.

LG Chem stressed the importance of the US market for NASH treatment pipelines, underlining the significance of the clinical phase 1 trial of TT-01025 in the US.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114