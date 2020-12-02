Two in three South Koreans long to travel abroad next year: survey

Passengers at a check-in desk at Incheon Airport (Yonhap)
Nearly two-thirds of South Koreans are hoping to travel to another country next year, according to a new survey by e-commerce platform TMon Inc.
Among those 1,800 surveyed over a five-day period last month, 64 percent said they wanted to travel abroad in 2021, of which 57 percent said they will do so after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Over half of respondents said they wanted to go on holiday with family and spend at least five days traveling.
The findings come as reports of a breakthrough in vaccine development have buoyed the mood in the travel industry. Shares of airlines and travel agencies enjoyed a bump last month after several pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer announced an up to 95 percent success rate of their COVID-19 vaccines in development.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)