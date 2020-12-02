 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul chosen as best international meeting destination

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 10:00       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 10:01
The logo of the 2020 Business Traveler Awards. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The logo of the 2020 Business Traveler Awards. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Seoul has been selected as the top destination for international meetings by a global magazine on corporate travel, the city government said Wednesday.

Business Traveler conducted an online survey in July and August for the 2020 Business Traveler Awards in 53 categories, including the world's best airlines, airports, hotels and international meeting destinations, the city government said in a press release.

Some 200,000 magazine subscribers took part in the vote and chose Seoul as the Best International Meeting Destination.

It marks the seventh time the capital has won the award, according to the city government.

"Seoul is a great city for both business and leisure activities," Joo Yong-tae, the head of the city government's tourism department, said.

He added that the city government will work to make Seoul the top international meeting destination in the post-coronavirus era.

In July, Seoul was ranked as the third-best international meeting destination for the fifth consecutive year in the International Meetings Statistics Report released by the Union of International Associations.

Last month, it was also given the Best Marketing Award by the International Congress and Convention Association. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114