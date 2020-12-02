 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to deploy suicide UAVs, advanced attack drones on trial next year

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 09:40       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 09:40
This combined image, provided by the arms procurement agency on Wednesday, shows the suicide unmanned aerial vehicle to be deployed to the military on a trial run next year. (Arms Procurement Agency)
This combined image, provided by the arms procurement agency on Wednesday, shows the suicide unmanned aerial vehicle to be deployed to the military on a trial run next year. (Arms Procurement Agency)
The military plans to deploy suicide unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and gun-shooting drones on a trial basis next year under a rapid acquisition project aimed at better responding to fast-evolving future battle environments, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said it has signed contracts with companies to acquire three types of advanced attack drones -- the suicide UAVs, drones that fire guns at ground targets and small-sized drones with surveillance and attack functions -- which will be deployed on a trial run in the next three to six months.

The agency launched the rapid acquisition project in May to bring competitive items to the military in a swift manner to capitalize on innovative technologies for military purposes.

"The rapid acquisition project is aimed at applying the private sector's fast-evolving new technologies to the military. It is expected to be an innovative model to improve defense capabilities down the road," agency chief Wang Jung-hong said. (Yonhap)
