[Graphic News] S. Korea ranks 4th best place to be during pandemic









South Korea has been ranked 4th among 53 countries in the world that have handled the coronavirus pandemic most effectively, according to a COVID Resilience Ranking by Bloomberg. South Korea received a resilience ranking of 82.3.



The report scores economies of more than $200 billion on 10 key metrics: From growth in virus cases to the overall mortality rate, testing capabilities and the vaccine supply agreements places have forged. The capacity of the local health care system, the impact of virus-related restrictions like lockdowns on the economy, and citizens’ freedom of movement are also taken into account.



New Zealand topped the list with a resilience score of 85.4 for its swift lockdown and border closure despite its high dependence on tourism.



Japan comes in second at 85 points as Bloomberg pointed to the Japanese people’s acceptance of policy measures in wearing masks and avoiding crowded places. (Bloomberg)











