Mercedes-Benz Korea launches new E-Class Coupe, Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz Korea Vice President of Product and Marketing Mark Raine poses with the new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday it has officially launched new models for its revamped E-Class -- two Coupe models and a Cabriolet -- completing the lineup for the 10th generation of its bestselling luxury sedan.
The automaker presented a four-seater coupe, the new Mercedes-Benz E 450 Coupe, and the high-performance AMG variant, the new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Coupe. Also launched was a four-seater open-top model, the new Mercedes-Benz E 450 4Matic Cabriolet.
The launch of the new E-Class Coupe and E-Class Cabriolet comes after the launch of the new E-Class Sedan on Oct. 13.
“The new E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are the embodiment of a new form of Avantgarde and with that a mind-set and a perspective on life, pursuing the extraordinary and the unique, aesthetic innovation and the hallmark of modernism,” said Mark Raine, vice president of product and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Korea.
For the powertrain of the new E 450 4Matic Coupe, the automaker said it has upgraded in terms of efficiency and dynamics with the combination of the 48-volt system EQ Boost and 4Matic all-wheel drive system.
The new E 450 4Matic Cabriolet offers a more dynamic impression in the exterior with the standard AMG Line package, the automaker said. The innovative technologies, in the form of Aircap and Airscarf, allow a pleasant and comfortable open-top driving experience regardless of season, the company added.
Prices for the new E 450 4Matic Coupe, AMG E 53 4Matic+ Coupe and E 450 4Matic Cabriolet are 100.6 million won ($95,700), 115.4 million won and 106.6 million won, respectively.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
