 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Employment insurance to be expanded to artists

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 14:21       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 14:21
A performance being held at the center in southern Seoul on May 22. (Seoul Arts Center)
A performance being held at the center in southern Seoul on May 22. (Seoul Arts Center)
The Cabinet approved a revised regulation Tuesday to expand the coverage of the state employment insurance program to artists.

The labor ministry said artists who are in a work contract and earn at least 500,000 won ($450) per month will be eligible under the amended executive ordinance of the Employment Insurance Act, which will go into effect on Dec. 10.

It is the first step in the government's long-term plan to expand employment insurance to all forms of workers by 2025.

The labor ministry is currently working on programs for self-employed people and workers of various special employment types, such as in-home tutors, credit card recruiters and couriers, who are not protected when they are laid off because they are not directly employed by companies.

The revised ordinance excludes artists with monthly income below 500,000 won, to prevent those doing creative works for other reasons than making a living, such as a hobby, from claiming the benefits.

Artists who have two or more small-sum contracts that add up to an average of 500,000 won income per month can apply to the program.

The rate of insurance fees for artists and employers were set at 0.8 percent of the artists' income, which is the same as the rate for other types of workers. The cap for the daily allowance will also be the same at 66,000 won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114