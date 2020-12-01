 Back To Top
Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ to get Korean remake

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 12:39       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 12:39
“Money Heist” (Netflix)
“Money Heist” (Netflix)

Netflix original Spanish drama series “Money Heist” will be getting a 12-episode Korean remake.

Kim Hong-sun, producer of OCN dramas “The Guest,” “Voice” and “Black,” among others, will be producing the Korean remake, while Ryu Yong-jae, who wrote Netflix original series “My Holo Love,” will lead the screenwriting. BH Entertainment, which made the movie “A Single Rider,” and Zium Content, which made “Itaewon Class,” will be behind production of the series to be streamed via Netflix.

The local remake of “Money Heist” -- originally titled “La Casa de Papel” (“The House of Paper”) in Spanish -- set on the Korean Peninsula will show a genius mastermind paired up with thieves with diverse abilities and personalities to pull off a heist of a lifetime.

“For many years, Korean content, like ‘La Casa de Papel,’ has gone across borders and captured the global audience through its unique storytelling and culture,” said Alex Pina, head director of the original series. “For those reasons, I was captivated by the possibilities the Korean version of ‘La Casa de Papel’ has.”

“Money Heist” revolves around a man called “The Professor” who organizes large scale heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and Bank of Spain.

Netflix acquired the rights to the hit drama after its second season in Spain and has been showing it since 2017. Since Netflix began streaming its third season, it has become one of the most popular drama series in the world. The fourth season that showed in April was seen by 65 million people globally in the first four weeks of its release.

Meanwhile, the Korean remake title, as well as the cast and release date, will be announced at a later date.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
