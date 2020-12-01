[News Focus] 2020 payouts for jobless likely to reach 12 trillion won

A group of people are on standby in front of a briefing room for unemployment benefits at a regional office of the Employment and Welfare Plus Center in Seoul earlier this year. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- If current trends continue, the annual tally for payouts for the jobless will hover around an unprecedented 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in 2020, data from the Korean Employment Information Service showed.



Over the first 10 months of this year, the payment of unemployment benefits came to 10.26 trillion won. This has already outstripped the former record high of 8.35 trillion won in 2019.



The 2020 projection would be a 160 percent increase compared to 2015, when the yearly benefit payouts stood at 4.54 trillion won.



Though the novel coronavirus has accelerated growth of the payment volume, the speed also has been triggered by drastic hikes in minimum wages. The government had to sharply raise the lower ceiling of unemployment benefits in proportion to the lower ceiling of the minimum wages.



The KEIS data for the past decade has backed up the accelerated speed: The payouts ranged between 3 trillion-4 trillion won from 2010 to 2013, and ranged between 4 trillion-5 trillion won from 2014 to 2016.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)