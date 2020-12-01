 Back To Top
Entertainment

'MIC Drop' becomes 4th BTS music video to hit 800m views

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Dec 1, 2020 - 11:13
This image celebrates the 800 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video
This image celebrates the 800 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)." (Big Hit Entertainment)
K-pop megastar BTS set another record on YouTube, with its music video for the song "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" racking up 800 million views on YouTube, its agency said.

YouTube views for the music video, released in November 2017, reached the milestone at around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

"MIC Drop" is a track that was originally included in the BTS album "LOVE YOURSELF: Her" that dropped in September 2017. It was later remixed by American DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

The remix version debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the main singles chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

BTS now has four music videos with more than 800 million views. Its most watched music video is "DNA" with 1.1 billion views. Its music videos "Boy with Luv" featuring Halsey and "Fake Love" have also racked up 1 billion and 821 million views on YouTube, respectively, as of Tuesday. (Yonhap)
