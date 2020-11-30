 Back To Top
Business

S-Oil recognizes community heroes with awards

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 30, 2020 - 17:14       Updated : Nov 30, 2020 - 17:14
S-Oil CEO Hussain Al-Qahtani (left) bestows awards on Shin Dong-jun (second from right) and Aliakbar (right) for their acts of self-sacrifice at the annual Hero Citizens Award Ceremony held at its headquarters in Gongdeok-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)
S-Oil CEO Hussain Al-Qahtani (left) bestows awards on Shin Dong-jun (second from right) and Aliakbar (right) for their acts of self-sacrifice at the annual Hero Citizens Award Ceremony held at its headquarters in Gongdeok-dong, Mapo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (S-Oil)


S-Oil on Monday awarded 140 million won ($127,000) to 19 people here who risked their lives to save others.

At the annual Hero Citizens Award Ceremony held at its headquarters in Mapo-gu in western Seoul, the South Korean refinery delivered 10 million won each to two community heroes who suffered injuries while helping others. It also presented 10 million won each to eight individuals and four groups totaling nine people who carried out acts of self-sacrifice.

Awardees include Shin Dong-jun, who supported the lower part of an escape ladder until everyone could escape when a fire broke out at a hospital, as well as Aliakbar, who ran inside an apartment building when he discovered a fire and alerted residents to evacuate.

“S-Oil will make efforts to serve as a trustworthy and reliable custodian, just like such unsung heroes,” said S-Oil CEO Hussain A. Al-Qahtani.

S-Oil has discovered a total of 249 hero citizens for 13 years since 2008 and granted 1.8 billion won.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
