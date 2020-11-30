Volvo Cars Korea donates W300m to support disabled children

Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo (right) and Purme Foundation Executive Director Paik Kyung-hak pose during a donation delivery ceremony in Seoul on Monday. (Volvo Cars Korea)
Volvo Cars Korea said Monday it delivered a donation of 300 million won ($271,000) to a nonprofit organization to support children with disabilities.
Since 2017, Volvo Cars Korea has been working with Purme Foundation to support children with disabilities undergoing rehabilitation, the company said.
The funds delivered will be used to provide assistive devices to 100 children and teenagers under 18, and for operation of a children’s rehabilitation hospital, the automaker said.
“Understanding, and promoting the rights of all members of a society is one of the most important things to create a society where everyone is happy,” Volvo Cars Korea CEO Lee Yoon-mo said.
“We will spare no effort to help build a society where children with disabilities can live happily as members of society.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)