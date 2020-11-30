Pulmuone’s tofu achieves carbon trust standard

Pulmuone tofu packs (Pulmuone)
Pulmuone, a South Korean food company, said Monday its tofu products achieved a global standard for carbon footprints by Carbon Trust.
According to Pulmuone, 10 of its tofu products attained Carbon Trust Standard for Carbon by Carbon Trust, a UK-based organization for climate impact reduction.
“We are delighted to congratulate Pulmuone for being the first Korean food company to have its product carbon footprint certified by the Carbon Trust,” Morgan Jones, associate director of Carbon Trust said.
“This achievement demonstrates Pulmuone’s commitment to the sustainability of its products and its support for consumers by providing information for informed purchasing decisions.”
As its tofu sales in global markets post strong growth, Pulmuone said it is making efforts to extend eco-friendly environment certifications to its products for export as well.
This year, Pulmuone exported over 10 million packs of tofu to the US, and the total sales of Pulmuone tofu have been registering double-digit growth in the country in recent years, according to the company.
The company said it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the tofu manufacturing process to attain Carbon Trust Standard for Supply Chain in 2022.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)