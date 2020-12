(

Despite Moon Jae-in administration’s pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and replace coal power with renewable energy, Korea’s dependence on coal power remains at 36.8 percent in the Jan.-Sept. period this year.Carbon neutrality refers to the absorption of as much carbon dioxide as it emits, making real emissions zero.The Moon administration aims to slash the number of coal-fired power plants by half to 30 by 2034.