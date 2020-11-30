 Back To Top
National

Seoul city introduces small public bikes for younger population

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2020 - 11:19       Updated : Nov 30, 2020 - 11:19
This photo, provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows the smaller version of
This photo, provided by the Seoul city government on Monday, shows the smaller version of "Ttaereungyi," Seoul's public bike, for younger users. (Seoul City Government)
The Seoul city government said Monday it has made small public bicycles available for younger populations aged 13 years or older.

Starting Monday, younger users have access to smaller and lighter "Ttaereungyi" in the eastern wards of Songpa and Gangdong, as well as the northwestern Eunpyeong Ward.

"Ttaereungyi" are Seoul's public bikes that can be rented at unmanned rental stations installed across the city.

Previously, they were only available for those 15 years old or older.

The new bicycles have 20-inch wheels and weigh 16 kilograms, downsized from the original ones that have 24-inch wheels and weight 18 kg, city officials said.

The city government said it plans to add 2,000 small bicycles across Seoul by January. (Yonhap)
