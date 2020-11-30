2nd phase clinical trial of S. Korean drug firm's COVID-19 treatment candidate approved in US

(Captured from the website of South Korean drug firm GeneOne Life Science Inc.)

South Korean drug firm GeneOne Life Science Inc. said Monday it has won approval to conduct a second phase clinical trial of its treatment candidate for the novel coronavirus in the United States.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have approved a phase two study of GLS-1027, an oral drug candidate known to prevent severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 infection.



The candidate will be administered to 132 adult COVID-19 patients from the moment of their infection to evaluate the efficacy of preventing pneumonia, the company said.



GeneOne Life Science said that GLS-1027 significantly reduced levels of inflammatory cytokines resulting in pulmonary disease and lowered lung diseases in preclinical animal studies. (Yonhap)