Moon visits high school ahead of state college exam

President Moon Jae-in checks a partition in a classroom at Osan High School in Yongsan Ward, Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in visited a high school Sunday to check antivirus preparations ahead of this week's national college entrance exam, Cheong Wa Dae said.



Moon went to Osan High School in the central Yongsan Ward, which has been designated as a special test center for students in self-quarantine.



The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) will take place Dec. 3.



Cheong Wa Dae said Moon's visit was aimed at easing the concern of students, parents and faculty members amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.



Moon received a briefing on the route students will take from the school entrance to the classrooms where the exam will be administered, checked on the installation of partitions and the availability of disinfectants and examined the protective gear to be worn by supervisors, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



He also spoke by video with health workers in the southwestern city of Mokpo to request their cooperation in ensuring the safety of COVID-19 patients who will be taking the exam from a designated hospital there.



The president offered words of encouragement to students and faculty who have suffered in particular due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged them to prepare thoroughly to ensure the exam is held in safe conditions.



Moreover, Moon asked the nation to root for the students by refraining from unnecessary gatherings and following social distancing guidelines. (Yonhap)