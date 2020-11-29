[Global Finance Awards] Mirae Asset Global shines with high returns from local, overseas investments

Mirae Asset Global Investments, South Korea’s leading asset management firm, has a long track record both in and out the country. Especially during the volatile market amid the spread of COVID-19 around the globe this year, the firm’s performance has shone, as it newly launched or operated funds with high returns.
By using a balanced portfolio strategy, its funds listed on Korea’s benchmark Kospi, and on the Nasdaq market in the US, outperformed by mainly investing in sectors that benefited from the situation, such as IT, consumer goods and digital health care.
As of Tuesday, Mirae Asset Global X Cloud Computing exchange-traded fund’s earnings rate soared over 55 percent from earlier this year, which outpaced the world’s largest First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s return of 41.05 percent.
The Global X ETF’s net assets also marked over 1.3 trillion won ($1.17 billion) as it attracted the most Korea investors’ capital among listed ETF in the local market last year. Due to the outstanding result, it was also picked as newcomer ETF of the year at the Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Awards 2020, which was held by the US-based Fund Intelligence Group in July.
Besides the Global X ETF, Mirae Asset Global X Cloud Computing ETF, Mirae Asset Core Tech Securities Investment Trust and Mirae Asset TIGER NASDAQ 100 ETF logged 31.02 percent in return six months and 35.7 percent in a year. Mirae Asset Global Dynamic Bond Fund, which invests in 300 bonds in some 50 nations, also showed solid performance by recording 21.31 percent in return in five years.
This year, Mirae Asset Global has set the trend in the local capital market by launching the nation’s first bond fund related to environmental, social and governance, along with Mirae Asset TIGER AI Korea Growth Active ETF and Mirae Asset TIGER Synth-Morningstar Global Exponential Technology.
In line with the President Moon Jae-in administration’s “Korean New Deal” initiative to help combat the virus-hit economy, the asset management firm further launched five new thematic ETFs under its Tiger ETF brand. The funds invest in Korea-listed equities of companies operating in BBIG sectors, an acronym for the biotechnology, battery, internet and gaming.
