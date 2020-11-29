[Global Finance Awards] Korea Investment and Securities supports young dream

Korea Investment & Securities CEO Jung Il-mun (fourth from left) poses for photo after volunteering for wall painting projects with the company’s members and their families in June. (KIS)
Under the slogan, “Sharing Happiness, Sharing Love,” Korea Investment & Securities has been taking a part in social contribution activities.
The brokerage firm has been running a series of projects to support young members of underprivileged households to help them pursue their dreams.
As part of its project, the KIS visited Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday and donated 100 million won ($90,000) to support children from families who fell victim to crime. The donation was funded by the firm’s executives and staff members to provide financial support to children and cover expenses for medical and daily necessities.
“We will put our efforts to support children from families victimized by crimes so that they don’t miss opportunities to fulfill their dreams,” said KIS CEO Jung Il-mun. “We will also continue our social contribution projects for children in need.”
Prior to its donation to the police agency, KIS carried out corporate social responsibility programs in partnership with organizations including ChildFund Korea and FC Seoul to nurture young talent. The list of events includes writing contests and cultural experience programs.
The brokerage firm also looked after communities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, the company donated 1 billion won through Hope Bridge, a local disaster relief organization, to support vulnerable social groups, COVID-19 patients and medical staff.
To support the government securing blood supply shortage amid prolonged COVID-19, the brokerage house’s executives and staff members also participated in an emergency blood donation project in February, with its chief Jung taking the lead.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)